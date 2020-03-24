‘helping-humanity’:-why-this-man-volunteered-for-a-coronavirus-vaccine-trial

Last Monday, Neal Browning became one of the first people to get injected with an experimental COVID-19 vaccine as part of a clinical trial in Seattle.

“Honestly, it hurt less than any other shot I’ve ever had. There was almost no pain at all,” Browning told Global News’ podcast Wait, There’s More from his home outside of Seattle where he lives with his fiancée and daughters.

The morning after he got the first shot, Browning said his arm felt a bit sore. “But within five minutes of getting up and moving around and getting the blood flowing, that went away.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

5:05Is a coronavirus vaccine on the way?

Is a coronavirus vaccine on the way?

Browning, a network engineer for Microsoft, is one of 45 volunteers who are taking part in the study at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute. It’s one of dozens of efforts underway by scientists around the world who are racing to develop therapies and vaccines for the novel coronavirus that has infected hundreds of thousands of people and resulted in more than 16,000 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The urgent nature of getting a vaccine as soon as possible has prompted these trials to skip certain pre-clinical steps that are typically involved in creating a vaccine, including moving very quickly onto human studies at an unprecedented rate.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS