High Prairie resident dies of COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – A 30-year-old male has died in High Prairie after contracting COVID-19.

According to MyGrandePrairieNow.com, the family of the deceased confirmed on social media the male was a resident of High Prairie. Dr. Deena Heinshaw, the Provinces Chief Medical Officer of Health also confirmed one death in the North zone of Alberta.

In total five people died since Sunday in the Province. All five patients had risk factors including chronic medical conditions.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The number of cases of COVID-19 increased by 30 since Sunday for a total of 691. There are 45 cases in the North zone.