Highway 77 closed to the Northwest Territories

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn
FORT LIARD, N.W.T – Highway 77 between Fort Nelson and the Northwest Territories is now closed in both directions.

The highway was closed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Petitot River Bridge.  The bridge is only 4km south of the B.C. and Northwest Territories border. In B.C. the highway is called Highway 77 and in the NWT it is Highway 7.

Motorists are advised to use Highway 1 instead.  Only emergency and enforcement vehicles will be allowed across the border.  Other vehicles, including residents of the Northwest Territories, will be turned away.

On Saturday the Territory announced all borders would be closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.  The NWT announced its first confirmed case over the weekend.

Residents of the NWT can use Highway 1 to return home, but will still need to self-isolate for 14 days.

According to Cabin Radio, checkpoints have been established to enforce the closure.

