Hiring blitz at Quebec businesses considered ‘essential services’

By Global News
Global News

While operations at many Quebec businesses have come to a grinding halt due to novel coronavirus safety measures, others are scrambling to find new employees.

All non-essential businesses are now closed in Quebec in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve been ordered to stay that way until at least April 13.

The lockdown means countless businesses have been forced to lay off staff, but some employers say they don’t have enough workers to meet demand, especially the health care sector.

“It’s a funny paradox,” said Dalia Toledano, executive director of community health and partnerships at the West Island CIUSSS. “We’re all deployed, we need a lot of people, and [in] other sectors, they’re being laid off.”

Toledano said the West Island regional health authority desperately needs many types of help.

“It could be housekeeping, administrative, professional.”


“If they’re looking and available they can apply, and we have a fast-track system because we are looking for helping hands during this time,” she explained.

