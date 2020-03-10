News

Holi Celebration Party at the Northern Lights College, today

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Lights College (NLC) Student Council is hosting its annual Holi Celebration today at the NLC.

Tanya Tewari the Student Experience Officer shares Holi is known as the festival of colours or the festival of spring. She says it started on the subcontinent of India and is now celebrated around the world. According to Tewari there are some aspects of religious mythology attached yet the celebration mainly symbolizes brightness and good over evil as well as the welcoming of spring with winter ending.

Tewari shares the students of the NLC Student Council worked hard this year to present the Holi Celebration today, Tuesday, March 10th, 2020, starting at 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

The entire community of Fort St. John is welcome to participate in the celebration which starts with the throwing of the non toxic coloured chalk and traditional Holi music from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm. There will then be traditional Indian snacks being catered at 4:30 pm by Curry On.

The celebration is free to attend and takes place in the front parking lot of the Fort St. John campus.

Tewari shares that once participants partake in the colour celebration, you will not be allowed to enter the Campus Centre as they want to keep the coloured powder contained outside of the building.

