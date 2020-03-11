News

Homeless Count taking place today in Fort St John

By Scott Brooks
Exterior of the Fort St. John Women's Resource Society on 100 Avenue. Photo by Scott Brooks

Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Homeless Count is taking place today, Wednesday, March 11, across Fort St. John.

Hosted by the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society, in partnership with Shell Canada, this Homeless Count is an update to the Province’s 2018 Homeless Count Report.

According to Shell Canada External Relations Advisor, Mindy Henyu, volunteers hit the streets at midnight and are continuing to conduct counts on the Fort St. John’s homeless population within a 24-hour time frame.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Through an anonymous survey, Homeless Counts provide important information on the estimated number, key demographics and service provision needs of those experiencing homelessness, both in Fort St. John and across the province.

As part of the activities, Shell Canada provided a free hamburger lunch to the volunteers of the Homeless Count.

