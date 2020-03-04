Canadian PressEnergy News

Horgan says pipeline protests at B.C. legislature ‘counterproductive’

VICTORIA — B.C. Premier John Horgan questions what is being achieved by ongoing protests at the legislature, but he won’t ask dozens of people camped at the building’s ceremonial gates to leave.

Horgan made the comments following a rally today by University of Victoria students who walked out of classes to attend the gathering in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

About 250 students were at the legislature to support the campers who say they will stay until pipeline company Coastal GasLink leaves traditional Wet’suwet’en territories in northwest B.C. 

Coastal GasLink is building a 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline from Dawson Creek to Kitimat, where a liquefied natural gas export terminal is slated to be built.

Horgan says the people camped at the legislature have the democratic right to express dissent, but at some point their efforts become counterproductive.

Wet’suwet’en supporter Kolin Sutherland-Wilson told the rally protests at the legislature and across Canada are forcing governments to act on long-standing Indigenous issues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.

The Canadian Press

