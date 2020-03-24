HealthNews

Hours change at Fort St John Hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Hospital. File photo.

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Hours change at Fort St John Hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced schedule changes to the Fort St. John Hospital amid the...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Suncor cuts $1.5 billion from budget to cope with low oil prices, virus impact

CALGARY — Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. is putting projects on hold and cutting its 2020 capital budget by...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Precision Drilling moves to cut costs and capital spending plan

CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. says it is reducing staff, cutting salaries and lowering its capital spending plan in...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has announced schedule changes to the Fort St. John Hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Northern Health, in order to combat the spread of the virus, the Fort St. John Hospital’s hours have changed which means the doors for the Main Entrance will only be unlocked Monday to Friday, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Northern Health says the Birthing Centre’s doors will be locked 24/7 with restricted visitation.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Emergency Department’s doors will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. daily.

It is also to note that the Peace Villa main entrance doors will be locked 24/7 at this time and until further notice, with restricted visitation Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Further information and updates can be found on Northern Health’s website.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Parks Canada to close national parks, historic sites to vehicle traffic
Next articleEconomic development minister says parliamentary process too slow for coronavirus response

More Articles Like This

One hantavirus death in China sparks ‘hysteria’ over old disease

Health Global News - 0
One person has reportedly died of a rodent-carried hantavirus infection in China, sparking wild — and completely unfounded — fears of a “coronavirus 2.0″...
Read more

B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update on coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Health officials in British Columbia are scheduled to deliver their Tuesday update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3 p.m. PT. Global News...
Read more

Economic development minister says parliamentary process too slow for coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Melanie Joly, Canada’s minister of economic development, says the sweeping legislation the Liberals are set to propose on Tuesday is necessary because the parliamentary...
Read more

Coronavirus: Parks Canada to close national parks, historic sites to vehicle traffic

Health Global News - 0
Parks Canada is restricting vehicles in national parks and national historic sites after people flocked to the popular areas on the weekend. The federal agency...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv