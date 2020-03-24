Hours change at Fort St John Hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Health has announced schedule changes to the Fort St. John Hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Northern Health, in order to combat the spread of the virus, the Fort St. John Hospital’s hours have changed which means the doors for the Main Entrance will only be unlocked Monday to Friday, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Northern Health says the Birthing Centre’s doors will be locked 24/7 with restricted visitation.

The Emergency Department’s doors will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. daily.

It is also to note that the Peace Villa main entrance doors will be locked 24/7 at this time and until further notice, with restricted visitation Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Further information and updates can be found on Northern Health’s website.