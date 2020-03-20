Health

How smoking, vaping and drug use might increase risks from COVID-19

By CTV News
CTV News

Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 recommendations to specifically target older adults and people with serious underlying medical conditions. They labeled this group as “higher risk.”

However, another group of people could be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and hasn’t received as much attention: people who smoke, vape or have substance use disorders.

“[T]he research community should be alert to the possibility that [COVID-19] could hit some populations with substance use disorders particularly hard,” Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse wrote in a blog post published last week.

Because COVID-19 attacks the lungs, those who smoke tobacco or marijuana or who vape may be especially threatened, Volkow said.

“When someone’s lungs are exposed to flu or other infections the adverse effects of smoking or vaping are much more serious than among people who do not smoke or vape,” Stanton Glantz, professor of medicine and director of the Center for Tobacco Research Control & Education at University of California, San Francisco, wrote in a blog post updated Tuesday.

“Vaping affects your lungs at every level. It affects the immune function in your nasal cavity by affecting cilia which push foreign things out…[T]he ability of your upper airways to clear viruses is compromised,” Glantz said in a phone interview.

Previous articleDoctors call for ‘war-like effort’ to prevent medical supply shortages in Canada

