Hudson’s Hope RCMP issues 79 violation and warning tickets to drivers last month

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report.

According to RCMP, between February 17 to March 18, they responded to 25 calls for service.

Some of those calls for service were for the retrieval of a firearm that was found along Highway 29 and a single-vehicle collision that took place on Highway 29 on the Farrel Creek Bridge.

The RCMP also reports of 79 violation and warning tickets being issued to drivers during February and March.

The RCMP reminds drivers to obey the posted speed limit as speeding fines can range from $138.00 to $196.00, with excessive speeding resulting in a $368.00 fine and a seven-day impound of the vehicle.

Also, as a way to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP detachment will be closed to drop-in service and will only be receiving service calls at this time.