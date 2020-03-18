NewsRegional

Hudson’s Hope RCMP issues 79 violation and warning tickets to drivers last month

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Hudson’s Hope RCMP issues 79 violation and warning tickets to drivers last month

HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report. According to RCMP, between February 17 to...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta announces new emergency payments because of COVID 19, falling oil prices

EDMONTON - The Alberta government is providing $50 million for people forced to stay at home because of the...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canadian Natural cuts spending, salaries as more producers trim capital plans

CALGARY - Oilsands giant Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is joining a lengthening list of oilpatch players who...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Hudson’s Hope RCMP have released its latest police report.

According to RCMP, between February 17 to March 18, they responded to 25 calls for service.

Some of those calls for service were for the retrieval of a firearm that was found along Highway 29 and a single-vehicle collision that took place on Highway 29 on the Farrel Creek Bridge.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The RCMP also reports of 79 violation and warning tickets being issued to drivers during February and March.

The RCMP reminds drivers to obey the posted speed limit as speeding fines can range from $138.00 to $196.00, with excessive speeding resulting in a $368.00 fine and a seven-day impound of the vehicle.

Also, as a way to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP detachment will be closed to drop-in service and will only be receiving service calls at this time.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleAlberta announces new emergency payments because of COVID 19, falling oil prices

More Articles Like This

Alberta announces new emergency payments because of COVID 19, falling oil prices

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
EDMONTON - The Alberta government is providing $50 million for people forced to stay at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Premier Jason Kenney says...
Read more

Canadian Natural cuts spending, salaries as more producers trim capital plans

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY - Oilsands giant Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is joining a lengthening list of oilpatch players who are cutting 2020 capital spending...
Read more

Northern Lights College to plan for future online courses

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Lights College has released a statement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the College, earlier this week...
Read more

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 231 as of Wednesday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Wednesday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv