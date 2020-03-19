NewsSports

Huskies announce winner for Super 50/50 draw, still accepting bids for silent auction

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies announced a winner on Wednesday night, March 18, for their Super 50/50 Draw.

The lucky winner of the Super 50/50 Draw was Jane Spenst.

Up for grabs to be won was $10,000 as all 2,000 tickets for the draw had been sold out, while the other $10,000 will go to support the Huskies.

If you missed out on the Super 50/50 Draw, the Huskies Organization is still taking bids for their black jersey silent auction.

Proceeds from the silent auction will go to cover the cost of a new engine for the Huskies’ bus.

The minimum bid for each jersey is $100.00 and each one will come with a team photo.

Bids for the silent auction are being accepted until this Friday, March 20, at 6:00 p.m.

More information on the silent auction can be found by visiting the Huskies’ Facebook page.

