FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Game one of the NWHJL Finals has been cancelled.

The game was supposed to happen Friday night at the North Peace Arena between the Fort St. John Huskies and the North Peace Navigators.

The game has been cancelled after Hockey Canada announced all Hockey Canada sanctioned events will be cancelled or postponed.

It will be determined at a later date of the The NWJHL final series will go ahead or not.