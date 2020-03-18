NewsSports

Huskies Super 50/50 Draw winner to be announced tonight

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have announced that they have sold all of the tickets for their Super 50/50 Draw.

The original draw date was scheduled for April 15, but since all 2,000 tickets have been sold out early, the Huskies Organization says they have been given permission to conduct the draw and announce a winner tonight, Wednesday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m.

Since all the tickets have been sold, the winner of the draw will receive $10,000 cash and the remainder of the proceeds will go to support the Huskies.

The draw will be live-streamed on the Fort St. John Huskies Facebook page and the winner will be contacted following the draw.

More information and updates can be found on the Huskies’ Facebook page.

