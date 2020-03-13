Huskies to continue with Silent Auction, Super 50/50 Draw despite cancellations in play

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Even though the Northwest Junior Hockey League season came to an end by cancelling the Championship Finals, due to concerns over the coronavirus, the Fort St. John Huskies still have some behind-the-scenes business to complete.

According to the Huskies Organization, the Silent Auction on black uniforms will continue and a new deadline to enter will be announced in the coming days.

In addition to the Silent Auction continuing, a winner for the Super 50/50 Draw will be announced, League player awards will be recognized via social media, and Huskies scholarships have been applied for and awarded to past players, which will also be recognized on social media.

The Huskies thank their fans, volunteers and sponsors for the season and are looking forward to coming back in the fall.

More information and updates on all Huskies activity can be found on the Fort St. John Huskies’ Facebook page.