Huskies win game one of semi-finals in OT over Fairview Flyers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Saturday night, February 29, as they were host to the Fairview Flyers for game one of the NWJHL semi-finals.

At 1:44 into the game, Fairview would break the ice by scoring a goal on the Huskies making the score 1-0.

Things eventually would turn around for the Huskies, as at 6:31 remaining in the first period, Nick Loewen would score on a power play, with assists from Dean Whitcomb and Jared Winkel, making the score tied at one apiece.

Then to wrap up the first frame, two more goals would be scored for the Pups, by Teagan McMullen and Jared Winkel, making it a lead 3-1 over the Flyers.

In the second period, the scoring battle continued as it would be tied twice in the frame.

Eventually, the Huskies would manage to come out on top with a lead of 6-5 as they headed into the third period.

Then in the third frame, the Flyers would score the only goal in the period, on a power play, making the score tied at six apiece, which would lead the game into 20 minutes of overtime.

In OT, it would not take long for the Huskies to claim victory as, at 4:27 into overtime, Gary Loewen would score a goal, with assists from Jared Loewen and Alex Nimmo, making the final score 7-6 over Fairview.

Up next, the Huskies are on the road Monday, March 2, for game two of the semi-finals as they will once again take on the Fairview Flyers in a best-of-seven series. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Fairview Arena.