Huskies win game three of semi-finals over Fairview Flyers

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Huskies vs the Fairview Flyers. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Wednesday, March 4, as they were host to Fairview Flyers for game three of the NWJHL semi-finals.

At 27 seconds into the game, the Huskies were off to a good start as Gary Loewen would score a goal, with assists by Nick Loewen and Brady Marzocco, making the score 1-0 over Fairview.

Fast forward to 9:47 into the second period, Nick Loewen would score on a power play, with assists by Jared Loewen and Connor Kindrat, making the score 2-0.

Then at 7:52 remaining in the frame, Jared Loewen would score one on the Flyers, with a double assist from Dawson Phillips and Conrad Wiebe, making it a lead of 3-0.

To finish off the second period, Fairview would score a goal, making the score 3-1.

Then at 1:50 remaining in the third period, Nick Loewen would score his second goal of the night on a power play, with assists by Connor Kindrat and Gary Loewen, making the final score 4-1 over Fairview.

The Huskies now lead the best-of-seven series with a record of 3-0.

Up next, the Huskies are on the road for game four, this Friday, as they take on the Flyers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Fairview Arena.

