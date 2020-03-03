Sports

Huskies win game two of semi-finals over Fairview Flyers

By Scott Brooks
The Fort St. John Huskies vs the Fairview Flyers. Photo by Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were away last night, Monday, for game two of the best-out-of-seven series for the NWJHL semi-finals as they were host to the Fairview Flyers.

At 3:14 into the game, the Huskies were off to a good start as Conrad Wiebe would score a goal, with an assist by Nathan Brownlee, making the score 1-0 over the Flyers.

Then with 7:57 remaining in the first period, Fairview would score on a powerplay making the score tied at one apiece for the remainder of the frame.

In the second period, the Huskies would break the tie and would start a scoring streak.

By the end of the second frame, the Huskies would have a strong lead of 7-4 over Fairview.

In the third period, the Huskies would manage to maintain the lead and win game one of the semi-finals with a score of 8-6 over the Flyers.

Currently, the Huskies lead the series of 2-0 over Fairview.

Up next, the Huskies are home, on Wednesday, March 4, for game three of the semi-finals as they continue to play against the Fairview Flyers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

The full semi-finals schedule can be found by visiting the Huskies’ website.

