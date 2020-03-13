husky-energy-cutting-spending-by-$1-billion-this-year

Canadian PressEnergy News

Canadian Press
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Husky Energy Inc. is cutting spending this year by $1 billion in the wake of the downturn in the global energy market.

The Calgary-based energy company says it’s reducing its capital spending program for this year by $900 million.

Husky says it will also find another $100 million in cost-saving measures.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The company expects its capital investments to total between $2.3 billion and $2.5 billion this year, down from its earlier plan for between $3.2 billion and $3.4 billion.

It says investment in resource plays and conventional heavy oil projects in Western Canada has been halted, with a focus on optimizing existing production and lowering costs.

Husky has also suspended drilling of sustaining pads at all thermal operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

