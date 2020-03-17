ICBC to suspend driver road tests amid COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia, ICBC has announced that it is taking a number of measures to protect the health and safety of its customers, partners and employees.

According to ICBC, these measures include suspending all driver road tests effective today, March 17, which is in line with public health recommendations around social distancing.

ICBC says all impacted customers scheduled to take road tests over the next week are being notified that their appointment has been cancelled.

ICBC notes that it will do its best to accommodate those impacted in rescheduling once ICBC returns to full operations.

Customers with scheduled road tests are encouraged to visit icbc.com for more information or to call 1-800-950-1498.