Inconnu competes in the Piranha’s annual Winterfest Long Course Swim Meet

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On February 29-March 1, Inconnu Swim Team travelled to Grande Praire, AB to compete in the Piranha’s annual Winterfest Long Course Swim Meet. We had 25 FSJ Inconnu athletes entered in the meet.

This meet marked Inconnu’s first Long Course (Olympic Length) competition of 2020. One length of the pool is 50m and allows for longer continual swimming without having to turn on the wall as often as with Short Course (25m length) competitions. It’s generally a little bit harder than Short Course and was a great opportunity to see all the Inconnu swimmers step up to the challenge.

We had quite a showing from our athletes with achieving best times, finishing Top-10 in their races, and most importantly how they accomplished getting these times and places.

- Advertisement -

There were a few swimmers competing that came in never having swam a Long Course race. David Brand, Emma Brand, Soye Choi, Kori Meyer, and Gabby Rossi. It was great watching them tackle this milestone in their swimming careers. Having great swims and setting the bar high for their next competition.

With our more seasoned swimmers, they had the task to come in and swim faster than their best at the end of Summer 2019. They did this and then some;

Christopher Kollar had huge drops in 50 Breast (-14.48), 200 IM (-18.03), 100 Breast (-30.52), and 100 Free (-12.18) among his 100% best times. Grayson Louie was top-10 in all his races, dropping in: 400 Free (-26.38), 50 Fly (-8.20), and 50 Back (-7.80). Pretty amazing considering he just came off of a BC Winter Age-Group Champs the weekend before. Not to be outdone by his older brother, Simon Louie also had all best times with big improvements in: 50 Free (-10.93), 100 Back (-18.10), 100 Free (-16.32) and 50 Back (-11.29). One of our older, National Group swimmers, Alex McDonald really came through at this meet with all his events improving, top-5 in all of them, and knocking off 10.59 in 200 IM. Monroe Mize had a stellar showing, with 200 Free (-54.92), 50 Free (-15.56), 50 Fly (-13.01), 100 Breast (-19.81), 100 Back (-11.78), and 100 Free (-1:02.31). Viggo Pedersen, top-10 in all his events; 200 IM (-23.37), 50 Free (-22.39), and 400 Free (-1:39.19) being notably big drops. Nate Rogers also having BC Winter Age-Group Champs came in ready to go; 400 Free (-1:06.46), 400 IM (-47.96), and 100 Fly (-11.97) for his events with the largest amounts taken off, being top-5 in all his races. Rylan Pomeroy showing big technical improvements with his time improvements had a good amount he took off in 100 Breast with 11.97 faster. Brooke Willson had a full set of great races; 100 Fly being one of the best ones with 17.75 off.

Getting into the top-3 for all their races were National Group swimmers: Owen Lang and Eric Louie. Both having very consistent races throughout the meet, setting a fantastic example of tenacity and hard work to all of Inconnu. Finn Rogers, also top-3 in everything, along with 200 IM (-20.47) and 100 Breast (-17.73) being a couple of his many standout races. Kieran Rogers had an incredibly consistent meet as well. 100 Free (-51.13) and 50 Back (-18.04) adding to his list of great racing.

Inconnu swimmers represented their team well this past weekend. Being supportive of one another constantly through the meet. A catalyst for the fun and great swimming we saw.

Next, some Inconnu swimmers head to Edmonton for the Alberta Swimming Spring Championships March 19-22.