Health

Indigo announces 5,200 temporary layoffs amid coronavirus pandemic

Avatar
By Global News
indigo-announces-5,200-temporary-layoffs-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Residents sing Imagine to lift locals spirit’s

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local resident Nicole produced a video with several recognizable faces of Fort St. John...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Prime Minister announces support for small businesses facing impacts of COVID-19

OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced additional new measures to support small businesses dealing with the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is seeking people that can sew

FORT ST, JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has put out a call for people that...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2020 2:54 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:18Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says EI system will be ‘scaled up’ to meet new demand by April 6

WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau says EI system will be ‘scaled up’ to meet new demand by April 6

TORONTO — Indigo Books & Music Inc. is laying off temporarily 5,200 of its retail employees starting today after deciding to keep its stores closed indefinitely during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Toronto-based book seller temporarily closed its stores March 17 until March 27, and paid its employees during the hiatus.

However, spokeswoman Kate Gregory says the stores will now remain closed until further notice, so the company “made the difficult decision” to layoff the workers temporarily.

She says Indigo expects “to re-embrace as many as possible when this period of store closure is over.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The company employs about 7,000 people in Canada, according to its website.

It operated 88 superstores and 111 small-format stores under a number of banners as of Dec. 28, 2019.


View link »

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

© 2020 The Canadian Press

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articlePrime Minister announces support for small businesses facing impacts of COVID-19
Next articleMore Canadians have now died of coronavirus than SARS

More Articles Like This

More Canadians have now died of coronavirus than SARS

Health Global News - 0
The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has now killed more Canadians than SARS. As of Friday afternoon, federal and provincial health authorities were reporting more than...
Read more

Prime Minister announces support for small businesses facing impacts of COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced additional new measures to support small businesses dealing with the economic impacts of the pandemic. According...
Read more

Daily cases of COVID-19 starting to decrease in BC, must continue physical distancing to flatten curve

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials held a press conference, on Friday morning, presenting the latest modelling on the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia. The...
Read more

P.E.I.: Morrison to provide second COVID-19 update on Friday

Health Global News - 0
P.E.I.’s top doctor will provide a second update on the province’s COVID-19 response on Friday afternoon. The province will stream the update live online at...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv