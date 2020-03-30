Health

Instacart announces coronavirus protections amid threats of a strike

Avatar
By Global News
instacart-announces-coronavirus-protections-amid-threats-of-a-strike

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

District of Taylor closes Municipal office to the public

TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has closed it's Municipal Office to the public due to...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta

EDMONTON, A.B. - The Province of Alberta is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Northern Alberta.
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of coronavirus cases in BC up to 884, 396 have since recovered from virus

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, on Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Instacart, a company that delivers groceries and other items through an app, has announced new measures to keep its employees safe.

The latest measures come after talk of a strike planned for Monday over inadequate protection for workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a March 27 post on Medium, workers and Gig Workers Collective said employees — known as “shoppers” —  have been urging Instacart to take proper safety precautions amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but claim they have been ignored.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: What’s essential in the age of coronavirus depends on which country you live in, experts say

“They are profiting astronomically off of us literally risking our lives, all while refusing to provide us with effective protection, meaningful pay, and meaningful benefits,” the post reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Workers claim that Instacart’s promise to compensate employees for up to 14 days if they are diagnosed with the virus or placed in mandatory quarantine “falls short” and isn’t being honoured.

As a result, workers had said on Monday, they will walk off the job unless their demands are met.

1:08Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau to remain in self-isolation

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau to remain in self-isolation

Advertisement

Gig Workers Collective is a nonprofit group in the U.S. fighting for “fair pay and better treatment for all gig economy workers.” It’s not clear how many Instacart shoppers are aligned with the group,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleSocial distancing in the U.S. extended by a month as coronavirus spreads

More Articles Like This

Social distancing in the U.S. extended by a month as coronavirus spreads

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise in the...
Read more

Canada moving at an ‘unprecedented rate’ to make supplies amid coronavirus pandemic: minister

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s innovation minister says that the country is moving quickly to increase production of personal protective equipment (PPE) in its fight against the novel...
Read more

Trump alleges some U.S. hospitals are hoarding ventilators as coronavirus pandemic grows

Health Global News - 0
U.S. President Donald Trump accused hospitals on Sunday of hoarding ventilators that are in scarce supply across the United States as the coronavirus spreads,...
Read more

B.C. restaurant owners plead for government help amid coronavirus crisis in new campaign

Health Global News - 0
B.C.’s restaurant industry has joined a national campaign calling on the federal government to provide immediate relief and protection for restaurant owners and staff...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv