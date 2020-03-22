Health

IOC position on Tokyo Olympics draws mixed reaction from Canadian athletes

By Global News
Canadian athletes have mixed feelings about the International Olympic Committee’s four-week deadline to determine the fate of the Tokyo Games.

In an open letter to athletes on Sunday, IOC president Thomas Bach said that the world governing body will spend the next four weeks deciding the best option for the Games amid mounting criticism from athletes and sports organizations.

It’s the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the IOC has said it’s considering other options. And it had Canadians feeling relieved both that cancellation isn’t being considered, and that there’s a small light at the end of the tunnel. But anxiety remains around the uncertainty of the Olympics amid a global health emergency that has brought the sports world to its knees.

“It’s nerve-wracking, you want to know when it’s going to happen,” said Brittany Crew, the Canadian record-holder in women’s shot put. “So I’m happy that they finally made a decision to call it in the next four weeks, because it is unfair for (the IOC) to say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go on in July,’ when we don’t know what’s going to happen with this virus.”

The IOC’s change in strategy comes after Bach’s conference call with the executive board. The IOC said in a statement that they’re examining scenarios to modify plans for the Games to go ahead as scheduled on July 24, plus changes to the start date of the Games,

