ioc-says-it-will-take-1-month-to-decide-future-of-tokyo-2020-olympics

March 22, 2020

March 22, 2020

The International Olympic Committee is to step-up its “scenario planning” for the Tokyo 2020 Games — including their postponement — it said after an emergency meeting on Sunday.

The IOC will hold detailed discussions which will include possibly changing the July 24 start date due to the global coronavirus pandemic, but emphasized that a cancellation of the Games would not solve any of the problems or help anybody.

“Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda,” the IOC said in a statement, adding that the discussions would be completed within the next four weeks.

The IOC is facing mounting opposition to the current schedule for the Games as athletes, teams and federations call for a delay because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Several National Olympic Committees have urged the IOC to postpone the Games as the pandemic forces countries to lock down and has wreaked havoc with their preparations.

“These scenarios relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on 24 July 2020,

