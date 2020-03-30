‘it’s-a-war-zone’:-coronavirus-deaths-at-bobcaygeon,-ont.,-nursing-home-climb-to-9

Nine residents of a long-term care home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., have died of COVID-19 complications since March 25, according to the facility’s medical director.

Dr. Michelle Snarr has called the Pinecrest Nursing Home a “war zone” since an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease was declared on March 20. The nine deaths are presumed cases of COVID-19, she said, noting that seven of the deaths occurred over the weekend.

“It’s a war zone — more than one nurse has said that,” Snarr said Monday morning. “I feel like a field commander in a war.”

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has not confirmed the deaths, having last updated its jurisdiction’s statistics on Friday at 5 p.m.

At the time, the health unit stated that two residents at the 65-resident facility had died and three others had tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit also said on Friday that 35 staff members had COVID-19 symptoms and 17 had tested positive. As of Friday, another four staff members had tested negative, and 13 others were awaiting test results, according to the health unit.

“We started off with 65. We’ve had nine die so far,” said Snarr.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“There are patients dying right now; more are going to die.”

Advertisement



Tweet This



Snarr said she emailed families on March 21,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS