‘It’s critical’: More than 200 charities call on feds for funding amid COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

More than 200 major charities in Canada have formed an emergency coalition to call upon the Canadian government to establish a stabilization fund amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The coalition is seeking a $10-billion stabilization fund, saying this would prevent an impending and irreparable collapse of Canada’s non-profit sector.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Dr. Samantha Nutt, founder and president of War Child Canada who spearheaded the initiative, told Global News the situation is “critical.”

“We are seeing grants cancelled, we’re seeing donations get cold, we’re seeing the revenue from events dry up,” she said.

“It’s basically a ticking time-bomb as far as we’re concerned.”


Nutt said some of Canada’s charitable organizations have already been faced with having to lay off between 20 and 80 per cent of their workforce.

According to a press release from the coalition, Canada’s charitable sector employs more than 1.4 million Canadians and contributes more than eight per cent to the country’s GDP.

