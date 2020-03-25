Health

It’s safe to conceive a child during coronavirus pandemic, says B.C.’s top doctor

Avatar
By Global News
it’s-safe-to-conceive-a-child-during-coronavirus-pandemic,-says-bc.’s-top-doctor

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro not to move self-isolated workers to Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has made the decision to not move any Site C worker in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Government introduces Canada Emergency Response Benefit to help workers and businesses

OTTAWA, O.N. - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to support workers and help businesses keep their employees,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP arrest man wanted on an unendorsed warrant

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP have arrested a 29-year-old man who was wanted on an...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

B.C.’s top doctor says it is still safe for people to try and conceive a child amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there is no evidence to indicate the virus can be transmitted through sexual contact.

“We know that it is shed in the stool in some people,” Dr. Henry said.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“There is nothing that I have seen yet that shows [sex is] a mode of transmission between people,” Dr. Henry said.

The province is also watching the potential effects of the virus on pregnancy. Dr. Henry says there is a group of health officials at B.C. Women’s Hospital monitoring the situation and looking at the clinical assessments that have been done around the world.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It doesn’t seem that pregnant women are more susceptible to being infected. It doesn’t seem that it is transmitted to the fetus at this point,” Dr. Henry said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Women’s Hospital and the obstetricians around the province have been working together to make sure that everybody who will be delivering in the next few months is able to do so safely in the best place that they can. And for many women, that will be in a hospital in the province.”

Dr. Deborah Money, a gynecologist obstetrician at BC Women’s Hospital and one of the leading obstetricians in the country,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleThe world ‘squandered’ its first opportunity to stop coronavirus: WHO
Next article‘No social distancing in dentistry’: How care has changed during coronavirus

More Articles Like This

‘No social distancing in dentistry’: How care has changed during coronavirus

Health Global News - 0
Like many Canadians, Natalie Archer has been adjusting to her new life in the time of coronavirus. For someone who has spent years sitting side-by-side...
Read more

The world ‘squandered’ its first opportunity to stop coronavirus: WHO

Health Global News - 0
The time to act to fight the novel coronavirus was one or two months ago, and countries “squandered” the opportunity, according to the director-general...
Read more

BC Hydro not to move self-isolated workers to Fort St John

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has made the decision to not move any Site C worker in self-isolation at camp into the...
Read more

Coronavirus: Travellers coming back to Canada will be mandated to isolate, feds say

Health Global News - 0
Anyone returning to Canada from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic will no longer just be asked to self-isolate upon their return — that order...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv