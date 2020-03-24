japan’s-pm-says-2020-olympics-will-be-postponed-over-coronavirus

By Staff Reuters

Posted March 24, 2020 8:38 am

Updated March 24, 2020 8:45 am

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

2:19IOC member Dick Pound says Tokyo Olympics will be postponed

After Canada and Australia refused to send their athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, veteran International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound says the games will be postponed. Eric Sorensen explains when the next Olympics could be held, and the reaction.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he has asked for the International Olympic Committee to delay the Tokyo Olympics for one year because of the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

Abe spoke with the International Olympic Committee’s president, Thomas Bach, on Tuesday as questions have dogged the organizing body about whether it should cancel or delay the Games, which were set to begin on July 24, as the number of cases of coronavirus continue to rise around the world.

READ MORE: Canadian IOC member expects 2020 Olympics will be postponed

In that conversation, Abe said that Japan will hold a “complete” Games as proof of victory over the coronavirus. But he said he asked Bach for a one-year delay to allow that to happen.

Abe had previously acknowledged a postponement would be unavoidable if the 2020 Games could not be held in a complete manner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS