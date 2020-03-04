Joint statement on three new cases of coronavirus in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, have issued a joint statement regarding updates on the coronavirus in British Columbia.

Provincial health officers announced three new cases of COVID-19 in B.C, for a total of 12 cases in British Columbia. All of these new cases reside in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and have recently returned from travel to Iran.

According to the health officers, case 10 is a man and in his 60s and case, 11 is a woman with no connection to previously confirmed cases. Case 12 is a woman in her 30s and a close contact of the eighth case, previously reported on Feb. 29.

In the statement, it is shared the new cases have been confirmed positive based on the BC Centre for Disease Control testing. Four B.C. patients have now fully recovered, and the other individuals with coronavirus are in isolation at home with support and monitoring from public health teams.

Vancouver Coastal Health continues to actively investigate these new cases. Close contacts are being identified and contacted by public health officials. Those who may be at risk are requested to self-isolate for 14 days and are being actively monitored for symptoms.

The risk of the spread of COVID-19 within British Columbia remains low at this time.

According to the Public Health Officials, Canada Border Services Agency officers are taking contact information from all travellers arriving from Iran, requiring them to self-isolate for 14 days and to contact public health officials. This process is already in place for people arriving from Hubei, China.

Travellers showing signs of a potentially infectious disease arriving in Canada will have border services officers contact quarantine officers, who are always available to provide health screening shared the officials.