Kate Energy enters agreement with Ferus Natural Gas Fuels to secure LNG from Dawson Creek Facility

By Scott Brooks

CALGARY, A.B. – As part of an LNG off-take agreement, Kate Energy has entered into a long-term master services agreement with Ferus Natural Gas Fuels Inc. to secure LNG from the Dawson Creek LNG facility.

According to the company, this agreement will provide both Kate Energy and Ferus NGF clients, including Yukon Energy, a cost-effective LNG fuel solution delivered from Canada’s northernmost LNG facility.

Ferus NGF and Yukon Energy entered into a four-year contract for the supply and delivery of LNG for power generation in Whitehorse. In effect since January 1, 2020, the contract was the result of a competitive tender process in the fall of 2019 that saw Kate Energy and Ferus NGF enter a co-bid.

Founded in 2016, Kate Energy is a privately held, client site-specific Power Producer, providing industrial operations, First Nations and Métis bands, and other communities with more affordable and cleaner electricity and heat, along with providing LNG-based fuel services.

