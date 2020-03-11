Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Kenney worried layoffs coming as oil and gas sector struggles with coronavirus

Canadian Press
CALGARY — Premier Jason Kenney says time is of the essence as he takes demands for more aid to Alberta businesses to the first ministers meeting in Ottawa this week.

Kenney spoke to reporters this morning before departing on a flight from the Calgary International Airport.

He said Alberta needs the federal government to have the province’s back during a time of economic crisis — similar to how Ottawa helped the auto sector during the global financial crisis in 2008 and 2009.

Kenney said he’s been talking with energy leaders and the CEO of WestJet, and the current economic uncertainty as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak and plunging oil prices is likely to mean layoffs.

He said many oil and gas companies have acted to deal with an ongoing downturn in the industry and some may not survive another financial disaster.

Kenney said he is going to the meeting with several actions he says are needed to help protect the economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2020

 

 

