FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Fire Department responded Sunday evening to a fire at the Northern Grand Hotel.

Flames could be seen shooting up from the roof of the banquet area of the hotel. The fire was located in the kitchen of the hotel and did not damage the hotel itself.

The Fort St. John Fire Department along with the RCMP and other emergency personnel are still at the scene.

We will update this story as we get more information.