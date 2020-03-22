Health

Labatt switching production to hand sanitizer to help fight COVID-19

By Global News
Global News

Labatt Breweries of Canada is shifting production from beer to hand sanitizer at some of its factories in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said Sunday it will initially produce 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, at five locations across the country, that will be donated to Food Banks Canada, frontline workers and restaurants and bars that are remaining open.

At Labatt, we care about the health and safety of our communities. That's why we're mobilizing our breweries to produce and distribute 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to support @foodbankscanada, front line workers and partners in the restaurant and bar industry. #COVID19

— Labatt Breweries (@LabattBreweries) March 22, 2020

“This is a national crisis like we haven’t seen in our lifetimes and we feel an obligation to do everything we can to help through our Disaster Relief Program,” Charlie Angelakos, the vice-president of legal and corporate affairs at Labatt Canada, said in a news release.

The hand sanitizer will be produced at Labatt facilities in London, Ont., Edmonton, Alta., and Montreal, Que., as well as at Goodridge & Williams in Vancouver, B.C., and Mill Street Beer Hall in Toronto, Ont. The production will be in line with hand sanitizer guidelines established by the World Health Organization, according to the company.

Hand sanitizer donations will be determined on a local basis where the participating Labatt facilities are,

