Langley boy whose family says he was denied COVID-19 testing will now get the test

By CTV News
CTV News

LANGLEY, B.C. —
March 19 update: Doug Craig says his family heard from public health officials following the publishing of this article and the boy will now receive the test.

A Metro Vancouver father who believes his son should be tested for COVID-19 is sharing his concerns about the province’s testing system.

Doug Craig says his 12-year-old son, Martin, began showing symptoms of the virus on Sunday.

“He started with a cough and then late Sunday night he came down with a fever,” the Langley, B.C., father told CTV News Wednesday.

He called 811 the next morning, but the line was busy, so he got in touch with their family doctor who then referred Doug and Martin to the Langley testing centre.

“They said they faxed over a form and that we should wait for a call back from the facility,” Doug said.

When he didn’t hear back on Tuesday, he called to follow up.

“I phoned our doctor’s office again and they said ‘No, just wait for the call.’”

Less than an hour later, the office called him back.

“They said, ‘No, the testing has changed again.’ Unless you’re sick enough to be hospitalized they’re not doing the testing,” Martin’s father said.

