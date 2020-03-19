Health

Langley family claims sick son was denied COVID-19 testing

By CTV News
CTV News

LANGLEY, B.C. —
A Metro Vancouver father who believes his son should be tested for COVID-19 is sharing his concerns about the province’s testing system.

Doug Craig says his 12-year-old son, Martin, began showing symptoms of the virus on Sunday.

“He started with a cough and then late Sunday night he came down with a fever,” the Langley, B.C., father told CTV News Wednesday.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

He called 811 the next morning, but the line was busy, so he got in touch with their family doctor who then referred Doug and Martin to the Langley testing centre.

“They said they faxed over a form and that we should wait for a call back from the facility,” Doug said.

When he didn’t hear back on Tuesday, he called to follow up.

“I phoned our doctor’s office again and they said ‘No, just wait for the call.’”

Less than an hour later, the office called him back.

“They said, ‘No, the testing has changed again.’ Unless you’re sick enough to be hospitalized they’re not doing the testing,” Martin’s father said.

On Wednesday, the boy was still exhibiting symptoms and is now self-isolating at home.

If he exhibits issues breathing, his family plans to seek more medical help.

