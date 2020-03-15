Health

Latest tips for Canadians: Your comprehensive guide to COVID-19

By CBC News
Health

Health

Health

CBC News

CBC News has compiled stories, explainers and videos on a wide range of topics to help provide some guidance on the latest information about the coronavirus.

Travel restrictions, school and event cancellations are being announced every day. And phrases like “self-isolation” and “social distancing” have now entered the collective lexicon.

It’s certainly difficult to keep track of all the latest developments of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC News has compiled a roundup of stories, explainers and videos on a wide range of topics to keep you up to date on the latest information about the coronavirus.

Latest guidance for Canadians on travel, quarantines and what to do if you have symptoms

With a deluge of news about cancelled events, together with conflicting information about what to do — or not do, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is causing confusion, uncertainty and worry among many Canadians. 

Experts answer questions about travel plans, symptoms and living with someone with COVID-19. Read more here.

WATCH | Coronavirus: How you can avoid catching it

By now, you likely know not to touch your face. But if you do suspect you’ve already caught it, reach out by phone for assistance, says family physician Dr. Peter Lin. 1:02

Do I have COVID-19, the flu or a cold?

Public health officials believe the rate of COVID-19 cases in Canada is going to get worse before things start to get better. If you feel sick, when should you get tested? 

Health
Health
Health
Health
