News

Legislation to ensure ICBC surpluses benefit drivers

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Legislation to ensure ICBC surpluses benefit drivers

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province will be introducing legislation that will prevent any B.C. government from directing ICBC to...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Peace River Regional District February Update on Rose Prairie Water Station

ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. -The Directors and staff of the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) share they are continuing to...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Fire at Salvation Army on Friday, will not impact services

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a late-night fire at The Salvation Army in the Administration office, no programs...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province will be introducing legislation that will prevent any B.C. government from directing ICBC to make payments to the government from its excess optional insurance capital.

With the new legislation, any future surpluses remain with ICBC to be used for the benefit of drivers’ shares, the government.

“For many years, the old government treated ICBC like an ATM,” said David Eby, Attorney General. “It raided ICBC’s profits to the tune of $1.2 billion – seriously eroding ICBC’s financial stability and leading to higher premiums. With these proposed changes, in those years when ICBC does make a profit, those funds will now stay within ICBC so they can be used to make auto insurance rates more affordable, and for other ICBC programs and services that benefit drivers.”

- Advertisement -

According to the government, its proposed changes to the Insurance Corporation Act will prevent any future provincial government from using ICBC’s excess optional insurance capital to lower its own borrowing requirements while eroding ICBC’s financial position, as was done in the past.

The government shares, this proposed legislation will be introduced in the coming days and upcoming legislation will also deliver the changes necessary to implement the new Enhanced Care coverage starting May 2021.

The Enhanced Care coverage is said to see drivers premiums decrease by 20 percent on average with medical and recovery benefits taking care of them for as long as they need if injured in a crash.

 

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Previous articlePeace River Regional District February Update on Rose Prairie Water Station

More Articles Like This

Peace River Regional District February Update on Rose Prairie Water Station

News Tracy Teves - 0
ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. -The Directors and staff of the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) share they are continuing to evaluate alternative options for the...
Read more

Fire at Salvation Army on Friday, will not impact services

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a late-night fire at The Salvation Army in the Administration office, no programs or services will be impacted. Cameron...
Read more

7th Annual Spark Leadership Conference 2020 Vision – Amplify Your Focus

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration for the Spark Women's Leadership Conference opens on Monday, March 9th, 2020.  The conference takes place on May 13th...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP arrest suspects following a pursuit

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Two adult males are in custody after leading Grande Prairie RCMP on a pursuit that ended at Range Road 62...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv