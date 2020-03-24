HealthNewsRegional

Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park closed due to COVID-19

Avatar
By Scott Brooks
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – B.C. Parks says it is continuing to monitor whether people visiting provincial parks are complying with the physical distancing required to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Parks throughout British Columbia are seeing an increase in visitors, but B.C. Parks says many people are not complying with the provincial health officer’s physical distancing requirements.

As a result, B.C. Parks has made the decision to close a number of parks across the province, which includes Liard River Hot Springs Provincial Park.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The closures are in an effort to combat the spread of the virus and is similar to Parks Canada’s decision to close parks due to overcrowding.

Further information and updates can be found on the B.C. Parks website.

