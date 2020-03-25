liberal-mp-kamal-khera,-who-was-working-as-nurse,-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Posted March 25, 2020 1:32 pm

Liberal MP Kamal Khera announced Wednesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The member for Brampton-West, who is also a registered nurse, said she began experiencing flu-like symptoms Saturday night and immediately self-isolated. She found out she was COVID-19 positive on Tuesday.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Khera said she is still experiencing symptoms, but is in “good spirits.”

A personal update from me. Thank you all for your support. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GoJKKRjKcZ

— Kamal Khera (@KamalKheraLib) March 25, 2020

“I know that many Canadians are in worst circumstances,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Khera wrote that she registered to help ease nurse shortages amid the coronavirus outbreak. She said she hoped that would help reduce wait times.

“As a RN there couldn’t be a more important time to give back to my community,” she said.

In response to @RNAO‘s call to action, I registered to help ease the nurse shortage during #COVID19. As a RN there couldn’t be a more important time to give back to my community.

