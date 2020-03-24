liberals-say-changes-coming-to-emergency-coronavirus-funding-bill-after-criticism

The Liberals say changes were made to a bill set to be tabled on Tuesday that would of granted them sweeping powers to spend money and raise taxes without Parliamentary approval.

In a tweet late Monday night, the leader of the government in the House of Commons, Pablo Rodriguez, said that they were going to make changes to the federal government’s emergency response to the novel coronavirus.

Tomorrow, we’ll seek to pass the emergency response to the #COVID19. We consulted with the opposition and will bring changes to the draft legislation. We will always work collaboratively and respect the fundamental role of Parliament. #cdnpoli

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

— Pablo Rodriguez (@pablorodriguez) March 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“We consulted with the opposition and will bring changes to the draft legislation,” read Rodriguez’s tweet. “We will always work collaboratively and respect the fundamental role of Parliament.

The bill, which Global News has seen a copy of, was later denounced by the opposition in a statement from Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer on Monday night.

“In a crisis, broad, all-party agreement is essential, especially when the government has a minority in the House of Commons. And we are prepared to have Parliament sit as needed to transact the business of Parliament,” read Scheer’s statement. “But we will not give the government unlimited power to raise taxes without a parliamentary vote.”

“We will authorize whatever spending measures are justified to respond to the situation,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS