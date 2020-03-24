HealthNewsRegional

Licence renewals and payment deferrals now available during pandemic

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC has announced drivers can now extend their expiring driver’s licence remotely as they adapt driver licensing measures to assist customers while maintaining physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to ICBC, a customer can renew their driver’s licence up to six weeks in advance of the expiry date by contacting ICBC’s Driver Licensing Call Centre at 1-800-950-1498 and temporarily extend their licence over the phone.

The customer will then receive an interim paper licence, in the mail, that will be valid for 90 days.

In addition, ICBC is now offering customers the option to defer their monthly insurance payments for up to 90 days with no penalty.

This deferral will be available to customers already on monthly Autoplan payments for up to 90 days.

Further information can be found on ICBC’s website.

