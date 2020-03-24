Health

‘Like a tsunami:’ B.C. health workers speak out as coronavirus concerns rise

Avatar
By Global News
‘like-a-tsunami:’-bc.-health-workers-speak-out-as-coronavirus-concerns-rise

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Mayor doesn’t want to see those in self-isolation at Site C moved into Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman has confirmed B.C. Hydro has been...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Air Canada to suspend or reduce flights amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Air Canada has announced route suspensions and reductions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Air...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

16 people in self-isolation at Site C, no confirmed cases of COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting of no confirmed cases of the coronavirus at the Site...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

As he walks through the emergency department of Richmond Hospital, Dr. Steven Fedder says he can’t stop thinking about what might be coming.

“What I see coming toward us is a massive wave of patient need,” he said. “This is like a tsunami.”

The emergency physician is just one of many frontline health-care workers speaking out as the directive to practice social distancing continues to be ignored.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Fedder warns that Canada is on the same trajectory as countries like Italy, which just saw its death toll related to COVID-19 climb to 6,077. He wants the public to understand that the two health-care systems are similar and hospitals here could soon be in an equally dire situation.

“They’re suffering so horrendously and I see the potential that if we don’t act now … it’s coming here. We’re not going to avoid it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nurses are also posting pictures on social media holding signs that read, “I’ve stayed at work for you. You stay at home for us.”

The movement from frontline medical staff comes at a time when the public is trying to show its gratitude for their efforts. Every evening at 7 p.m., residents in Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood and beyond are taking to their backyards and balconies and offering applause and cheers for health-care workers.

While the appreciation is welcome, doctors and nurses say true thanks must come in the form of more action to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleB.C. dentist dies after attending dental conference with COVID-19 outbreak
Next articleHow vulnerable is Latin America to a COVID-19 outbreak? Here’s what the data shows

More Articles Like This

How vulnerable is Latin America to a COVID-19 outbreak? Here’s what the data shows

Health Global News - 0
The coronavirus is spreading deeper into Latin America, a region home to about 8.5 per cent of the world’s population that many expects believe...
Read more

B.C. dentist dies after attending dental conference with COVID-19 outbreak

Health Global News - 0
A B.C. dentist who attended a Vancouver dental conference at the centre of a novel coronavirus outbreak in the city has died of suspected...
Read more

Ontario merchant calls COVID-19 a ‘hoax’ and tells coughing customers to visit

Health Global News - 0
A Minden, Ont., store owner is facing sharp criticism and possible legal action after appearing to encourage people online to ignore government warnings about...
Read more

Ontario correctional worker raises concerns about COVID-19 spreading in province’s jails

Health Global News - 0
After a guard tested positive for COVID-19 and new procedures were implemented at correctional facilities earlier this month, there are still mounting concerns from...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv