Canadian PressEnergy News

LNG Canada, Whistler-Blackcomb among B.C. businesses hit by COVID-19 fallout

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press
A rendering of the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat. Photo by LNG Canada

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to close schools amid coronavirus pandemic

VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan, Carole James, Minister of Finance, and Rob Fleming, Minister of Education held a...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Conference Board says Canada to avoid technical recession despite hit

TORONTO — The Conference Board of Canada expects the country will avoid a technical recession as the economy rebounds...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Seniors are being connected to resources through Peace Seniors Connect & Care

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local seniors groups put out a plea for help after the announcement of the...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — LNG Canada is cutting its workforce in half over the next several days on the construction of a new plant in Kitimat, B.C., to help local communities deal with COVID-19.

The company says most of the cuts are being made by reducing the number of workers flying in on rotation but, if necessary, staff could be cut to levels required only to maintain site security and environmental controls.

LNG Canada is a consortium of five global energy companies, including PetroChina and South Korea’s KOGAS, building a $40-billion liquefied natural gas production and export facility.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The region where the plant is located in northwestern B.C. has not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In a statement on its website, LNG Canada says it is taking the step in an abundance of caution to protect the communities of Kitimat, Terrace and surrounding First Nations.

It says travel by staff and contractors to other countries, including China, South Korea and Italy, has been restricted for the past month.

LNG Canada is building an export facility in Kitimat capable of processing liquefied natural gas from B.C.’s northeast and shipping it to customers in Asia.

“We assure you that together we are taking prudent measures to help reduce the spread of the virus,” the company says on its website.

British Columbia reported 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, including four deaths.

One of the most popular ski resorts in North America is also shutting down in the face of COVID-19 restrictions against large groups and close contact.

Advertisement

Vail Resorts, the U.S. owner of several ski hills including Whistler-Blackcomb, says the B.C. resort and all its properties are closing for the season, effective immediately.

The announcement came just days after Whistler announced a one-week shutdown to assess the situation.

More than half a dozen other ski resorts across B.C. have also announced closures.

Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts, says in a statement that the decision to close Whistler and the company’s other resorts is “evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19. 

“While it is incredibly disappointing for our company to mark the end of the season so early, we know it is the most responsible path forward,” Katz says. 

Advertisement

An online form will be posted on the Vail Resorts website Tuesday allowing customers to apply for refunds for pre-purchased lift tickets and equipment, the company statement says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleDoctors map body’s COVID-19 immune response: study
Next articleProvince to close schools amid coronavirus pandemic

More Articles Like This

Spring breakup slowdown offers needed pause for hard hit drilling industry

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY - It's a ``glass half-full'' way of looking at a crisis but as plunging oil prices cast a shadow over oil...
Read more

Energy shares continue falling as more firms cut capital budgets and dividends

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — More Calgary-based oil and gas producers are cutting spending plans as crude prices fall further and financial analysts lower their stock ratings. Despite the cuts,...
Read more

ARC Resources cuts capital budget for 2020, slashes dividend payment

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — ARC Resources Ltd. cut its capital budget and slashed its dividend to help deal with the plunge on commodity markets. The oil and...
Read more

Calgary-based energy company fined for pipeline failure three years ago

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — An energy company has been fined $125,000 for a pipeline failure southwest of Edmonton nearly three years ago. Calgary-based Journey Energy Inc. was originally...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv