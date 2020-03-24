News

Local businesses feeling the pressure of COVID-19, action plan to provide some relief

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Local businesses feeling the pressure of COVID-19, action plan to provide some relief

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses are facing financial hardship, as their...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Hours change at Fort St John Hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced schedule changes to the Fort St. John Hospital amid the...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Suncor cuts $1.5 billion from budget to cope with low oil prices, virus impact

CALGARY — Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. is putting projects on hold and cutting its 2020 capital budget by...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses are facing financial hardship, as their revenues are greatly reduced, or in many cases, complete stoppage, of customer traffic.

On Monday, the Province announced that it would be implementing a $5 billion relief fund to help move B.C.’s economy forward during these troubling times.

President and Chair of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, Julie Ziebart, says the Province’s action plan is a good start and appreciates the Provincial Government’s approach in building on the Federal Government’s COVID-19 economic plan, effectively “filling of the gaps”.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

While these are stop-gap measures, Ziebart says the Chamber is aware these alone are not the solution to the crisis but are encouraged these measures will help local businesses buy time to work through their continuity and contingency plans.

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleOne hantavirus death in China sparks ‘hysteria’ over old disease

More Articles Like This

Hours change at Fort St John Hospital amid COVID-19 pandemic

Health Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has announced schedule changes to the Fort St. John Hospital amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Northern Health,...
Read more

Suncor cuts $1.5 billion from budget to cope with low oil prices, virus impact

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. is putting projects on hold and cutting its 2020 capital budget by 26 per cent to deal...
Read more

Precision Drilling moves to cut costs and capital spending plan

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. says it is reducing staff, cutting salaries and lowering its capital spending plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more

Environment groups, churches, unions ask oil bailout for families, not companies

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Some Canadian organizations are asking the federal government to focus any bailout of the oil industry on workers and families, not corporations. The request comes in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv