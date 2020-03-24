Local businesses feeling the pressure of COVID-19, action plan to provide some relief

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses are facing financial hardship, as their revenues are greatly reduced, or in many cases, complete stoppage, of customer traffic.

On Monday, the Province announced that it would be implementing a $5 billion relief fund to help move B.C.’s economy forward during these troubling times.

President and Chair of the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce, Julie Ziebart, says the Province’s action plan is a good start and appreciates the Provincial Government’s approach in building on the Federal Government’s COVID-19 economic plan, effectively “filling of the gaps”.

While these are stop-gap measures, Ziebart says the Chamber is aware these alone are not the solution to the crisis but are encouraged these measures will help local businesses buy time to work through their continuity and contingency plans.