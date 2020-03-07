NewsRegional

Local company charged with unlawful disposal of sewage

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local company has been charged in connection with the unlawful disposal of sewage.

Kalia Resources Corp. has been charged with two counts under the Environmental Management Act, and one count under the Public Health Act, related to the improper disposal of waste into the environment and in a manner hazardous to human health.

The charges stem from an investigation into the hauling of domestic and commercial sewage dating back to 2017.

Several search warrants were executed in the fall of 2018, and a sewage truck was also seized.

The first court appearance is slated for later this month

