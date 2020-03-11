Local contractors experiencing delays for payments at Site C Project

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local contractors are reporting delays in payments for the work being done on the Site C Project.

According to Independent Contractors and Business Association Northern Representative, Art Jarvis, Peace River Hydro Partners is utilizing local contractors as a financier for the Project and are taking longer than 90 days to pay the contractors.

Since the local contractors are not being paid in a timely manner, Jarvis says many are forced to give up their contracts as they can no longer cover the cost to do the work, which is then passed on to out of town contractors and then, in turn, hurts the local economy.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Jarvis says they are currently building a case to bring forward to the Province and B.C. Hydro, with hopes of having the issue resolved.

Contractors affected by payment delays are being encouraged to contact the ICBA.