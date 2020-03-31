HealthNews

Local daycares to provide emergency childcare during COVID-19 pandemic

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two local daycares have announced that they will be providing emergency childcare for essential workers during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Starting tomorrow, April 1, both the YMCA of Northern B.C. and Wiggles and Giggles Daycare will be offering emergency childcare in order to support families who are needing to work during this time.

According to the daycares, the decision to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic was made based on the consideration of Provincial Health Guidelines and discussions with staff.

Both daycares maintain that all previous childcare spots will be reserved for families who choose to keep their children at home or who cannot attend due to COVID-19 and will be available once the pandemic is over.

Parents or caregivers in need of childcare during the pandemic are being encouraged to contact the YMCA or Wiggles and Giggles Daycare for further information.

Disclaimer: The Wiggles and Giggles Group Daycare is owned by Adam and Tammy Reaburn.  Adam and Tammy also own Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

