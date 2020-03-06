Local governments, First Nations receive firefighting funding through the Province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund

VICTORIA, B.C. – The government has approved $5 million in funding for volunteer and composite fire departments across B.C. for equipment and training through the Province’s Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF).

The funding is distributed through the Union of BC Municipalities with a total of 102 proposals that have been approved. This newly established funding stream helps eligible applicants in local government and First Nations communities build resiliency with new or replacement equipment and firefighter training. Eligible fire departments include local governments, First Nations communities and society-run departments.

Three areas in the Peace Region to receive CEPF Volunteer and Composite Fire Department Funding are;

Chetwynd received $25,000.00

Hudson’s Hope received $23,699.20

Taylor received $19,492.00

According to the government, this $5 million in funding is part of an additional $69.5 million investment in the CEPF with expanded eligibility to include volunteer and composite fire departments in First Nations communities. This is part of an initiative by EMBC to increase resiliency across all communities in British Columbia and improve B.C.’s overall emergency management system.