local-infections-are-down-but-china-continues-to-see-imported-coronavirus-cases-rise

China on Sunday reported 46 new cases of coronavirus, the fourth straight day with an increase, with all but one of those cases imported from overseas, according to the country’s National Health Commission.

While China has drastically reduced the number of reported domestically transmitted cases — the one reported on Sunday was the first in four days — it is seeing a steady rise in imported cases, mostly from Chinese people returning from abroad.

On Saturday, China reported 41 new coronavirus cases for the previous day, all of them imported.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Among the new cases from abroad, a record 14 were in the financial hub of Shanghai and 13 were in the capital Beijing, a decline from 21 the previous day.

The latest figures bring China’s total reported coronavirus cases to 81,054, with 3,261 deaths, including six on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:10Italy’s coronavirus death toll jumps by nearly 800 in single day

Italy’s coronavirus death toll jumps by nearly 800 in single day

The central province of Hubei, where the outbreak first emerged late last year in its capital city of Wuhan, reported its fourth straight day of no new cases.

The new locally-transmitted case was in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou and was also the first known case where the infection of a local person was linked to the arrival of someone from overseas,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS