Locally made Harley Davidson Quilt Auction raises $11,500 for Adaura Cayford

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local quilter Bobbi Pardy came up with the idea of making a special quilt to auction off to help Adaura and the Cayford family, with the winning bid of $11,500.

After Pardy hearing of the Cayford family’s situation, she knew she had to do something to help. She had made a t-shirt quilt with a collection of rock concert shirts that received a lot of attention and decided this would be the focus of her auction, a Harley Davidson theme t-shirt quilt.

It took the help of donated Harley t-shirts from around the world, one coming from Saudia Arabia, Equador and Sturgis. As well as donated material and money to help with the materials to build the quilt which took Pardy 60 plus hours to construct. With the help of Vicki Wilson and Kim Stephenson, 25 t-shirts were formed into a king-size quilt.

- Advertisement -

Pardy created a 10-day auction as she was receiving interest from Fort St. John to Australia for the quilt with the first bid of $2500 coming from a boy in Vanderhoof. With the help of bidders such as Ben Rodts the price would climb and stall. Then another bidder Bobby Green would bid and then outbid himself for the quilt.

On the last day of the auction, Shayla Lecuyer would start bidding on behalf of her father, Don who does not use social media yet was born and raised in Fort St. John yet now resides in Hope B.C.

In the last 15 minutes of the auction on March 1st, 2020, Green bid $10,000 on the quilt and just at the final moment, Lecuyer would make the final bid of $11,500.

Pardi is happy that she could help the Cayfords and how the community came together to support the auction.

Sydney Soucy Photography is continuing the fundraising efforts of selling prints of an image she captured of the Harley Quilt against the Pardy’s family barn.

To view this; CLICK HERE

To view the auction page; CLICK HERE